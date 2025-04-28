Phalgam attack fallout: Govt sends formal letter to BBC over its reports terming terrorists 'militants'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Phalgam attack fallout: Govt sends formal letter to BBC over its reports terming terrorists 'militants'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Target Killing in Iran: Eight Pakistani Workers Slain by Baloch Militants
Baloch Militants Target Pakistani Workers in Iran: A Gruesome Attack
Building Bridges: US and Pakistan Forge Stronger Ties Amid Terrorism Challenges
Pakistan's Army Chief Pledges Unyielding Fight Against Balochistan Terrorism
Pakistan played double game in Afghanistan; terrorism industry promoted by Pak came back to bite it: EAM Jaishankar in Gujarat.