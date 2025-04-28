Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna, former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi (Posthumous) conferred with Padma Bhushan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:26 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
