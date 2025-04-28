Spanish power distributor says restoring power to large parts of the country after huge outage could take 6-10 hours, reports AP.
PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:29 IST
Spanish power distributor says restoring power to large parts of the country after huge outage could take 6-10 hours, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Energy Clash: Ukraine and Russia's Infrastructure Attacks
More than 20 people killed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city of Sumy, AP reported citing acting mayor.
Strengthening Sino-Vietnamese Ties: Infrastructure and Diplomacy in Focus
Gadkari's Green Crusade: Tackling Pollution with Infrastructure
India Powers Up: Modi's Energy and Infrastructure Revolution