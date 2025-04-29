PM Modi chairs meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Doval, CDS Anil Chauhan and chiefs of three services.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:46 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
