Economy in 20 eurozone countries grew 0.4 per cent in the first quarter over previous quarter, but Trump tariffs dim outlook, reports AP.
PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:38 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
