South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo says he's resigning, likely to run in next month's presidential election, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:58 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
