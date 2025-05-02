Pahalgam attack: SC asks authorities to verify identity documents of six members of J-K family on verge of being deported to Pakistan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Pahalgam attack: SC asks authorities to verify identity documents of six members of J-K family on verge of being deported to Pakistan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order
Jammu and Kashmir's Heatwave Alert: Safeguarding Workers' Health
Supreme Court to Hear Trump's Birthright Citizenship Battle
Supreme Court to Debate Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order
Major Reshuffling in Jammu and Kashmir Police Hierarchy