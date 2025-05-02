National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi right to be heard at time of cognisance of chargesheet, says court.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:42 IST
- Country:
- India
National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi right to be heard at time of cognisance of chargesheet, says court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Condemns ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis as Democracy's 'Murder'
ED Chargesheet Sparks Political Firestorm
Congress Rallies Against ED's 'Politically Fueled' Chargesheet
Congress Grapples with ED Chargesheet: Kharge Convenes Strategy Meet
Haryana Congress Rallies Against 'Vendetta Politics': Clashes Erupt Over ED Chargesheet