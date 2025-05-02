Congress urges govt to act with firmness, strategic clarity to isolate, penalise Pak for continued export of terror to India: CWC resolution.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:09 IST
