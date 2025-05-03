CRPF sacks jawan Munir Ahmed who ''concealed'' his marriage with Pakistani woman, says conduct detrimental to national security: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 19:06 IST
- Country:
- India
