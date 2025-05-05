Supreme Court rebukes petitioner for filing PIL on tourists' safety, says it is meant for publicity without any public cause.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 13:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Supreme Court rebukes petitioner for filing PIL on tourists' safety, says it is meant for publicity without any public cause.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ishan Kishan's Unbelievable Walk: Bizarre Dismissal Stuns IPL Fans
SC asks petitioners to intervene in main pleas if they have additional grounds to challenge Waqf law.
Centre files affidavit in SC, seeks dismissal of pleas against validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
Attempts of petitioners challenging validity of Waqf law against basic tenets of judicial review: Centre to SC.
SC pulls up petitioners for filing PIL on Pahalgam attack, says judges not experts in probe of terror cases.