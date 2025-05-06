Rite-Aid files for bankruptcy protection for the second time in two years, reports AP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 02:27 IST
Rite-Aid files for bankruptcy protection for the second time in two years, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IMF's Commitment to Restructuring: A New Playbook for Debt Relief
Global Debt Challenges: A Push for Restructuring Reforms
Intel's Bold Workforce Slash: A Strategic Restructuring
Nominee for NASA in Hot Water: Fraud Allegations and Casino Debts
India Cements Reports Profit Amid Strategic Restructuring