Godhra train burning: SC rejects plea of convicts that their appeals be heard by 3-judge bench as it involved death penalty.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Godhra train burning: SC rejects plea of convicts that their appeals be heard by 3-judge bench as it involved death penalty.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Got Latent remarks row: SC to consider on April 28 plea of podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia for return of passport.
Supreme Court Urges Verification in West Bengal Waqf Act Violence Plea
Supreme Court Enlarges Bench on Yediyurappa Corruption Plea
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea on JEE-Advanced Exam Eligibility
Shivinder Mohan Singh Seeks Relief Through Insolvency Plea Amid Massive Debt