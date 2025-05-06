Ukraine president congratulates Friedrich Merz on his chancellor win, says he seeks more German transatlantic leadership, reports AP.
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:14 IST
Ukraine president congratulates Friedrich Merz on his chancellor win, says he seeks more German transatlantic leadership, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shenzhou-20: China's Ambitious Step in Space Exploration with International Collaboration
Stagnation Ahead: Germany's Economic Struggles Amid Trade Challenges
Uncertain Times: Germany Faces Economic Stagnation Amid Tariff Threats
Alleged Racism Sparks Outcry Over Fatal Police Shooting in Germany
Future Uncertain for Afghan Refugees as Germany Pauses Resettlement Flights