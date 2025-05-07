Three civilians killed in indiscriminate firing by Pakistan military across the LoC and International border in J-K: defence sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 06:09 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 06:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Three civilians killed in indiscriminate firing by Pakistan military across the LoC and International border in J-K: defence sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Civilians Caught in Crossfire
Mundra Drug Case: Families Caught in the Crossfire of Allegations
Borderline Politics: Gogoi vs. Sarma in Assam's Political Crossfire
Political Crossfire Ignites as Opposition Targets PM Modi's Absence
Visa Crisis: Pakistani Children Caught in the Crossfire