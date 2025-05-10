Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Raj Kumar Thapa, injured in Pakistani shelling in Rajouri, succumbs to injuries: officials.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-05-2025 07:16 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 07:16 IST
- Country:
- India
