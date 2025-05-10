We continue to monitor events closely and express our support for swift, lasting diplomatic resolution: G7 on India-Pakistan conflict.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 07:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 07:43 IST
