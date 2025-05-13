Foreign Secy to brief Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs on current situation with Pakistan on May 19: Panel chairman Shashi Tharoor.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 08:08 IST
India
- India
