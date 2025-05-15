MP minister Vijay Shah moves SC against HC order to register FIR for his purported controversial remarks targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 11:06 IST
- Country:
- India
