India would like that IMF reconsiders its assistance of USD 1 billion to Pakistan: Rajnath.
PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:55 IST
- Country:
- India
India would like that IMF reconsiders its assistance of USD 1 billion to Pakistan: Rajnath.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- IMF
- aid
- assistance
- geopolitics
- Rajnath
- Pakistan
- economic
- relations
- billion
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Unprovoked Firing Intensifies Along India-Pakistan Line of Control
Lt Gen Malik Takes Dual Role Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
US Calls for Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
India Bolsters Defense and Closes Airspace in Response to Pakistan Tensions
Pakistan’s Alarming Human Rights Decline: HRCP's 2024 Report Reveals Shocking Realities