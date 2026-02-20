Chapman's Familiarity Eyes Victory Against Pakistan's Spin

New Zealand's middle-order batter Mark Chapman is banking on familiarity to counter Pakistan's spin-heavy bowling attack in their T20 World Cup Super 8s clash. Chapman's insights stem from numerous face-offs since August 2024.

Usman Tariq, known for his peculiar bowling action, poses a significant threat, but Chapman's team believes their extensive play against Pakistan gives them an edge. "Pakistan's spinners are top-notch, each bringing unique challenges, and being prepared is crucial," Chapman noted.

He also pointed out that Sri Lanka's slower pitches could favor spin over the bat-friendly Indian surfaces. Playing all matches in Colombo eliminates venue-switch challenges, aiding the Kiwis' adaptation and strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)