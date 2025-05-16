President Trump says Iran has proposal from the US as negotiation continue over its rapidly advancing nuclear programme, reports AP.
PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:05 IST
President Trump says Iran has proposal from the US as negotiation continue over its rapidly advancing nuclear programme, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WTO Agriculture Talks: Members Urged to Innovate Ahead of MC14 Negotiations
Trade War Truce? U.S. and China Contemplate Negotiations Amid Tariff Tensions
Nuclear Negotiations Delay: A Fourth Round Postponement
Dollar Climbs Amid Positive Data and Trade Negotiation Prospects
Japan's Strategic Treasury Holdings: A Negotiation Tactic in US Trade Talks