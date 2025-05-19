SC chides MP Minister Vijay Shah over remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi, says he should be sensitive before making crass comments.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:12 IST
- Country:
- India
SC chides MP Minister Vijay Shah over remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi, says he should be sensitive before making crass comments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Military Strike: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's Pioneering Briefing Post-Terror Attack
Remarks targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi: SC agrees to hear on Friday MP minister Vijay Shah's plea challenging HC order.
Remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi: SC says SIT will have one woman SP rank officer, first status report to be filed by May 28.
Remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi: SC constitutes SIT of 3 senior IPS officers to probe FIR against MP Minister Vijay Shah.
Remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi: SC directs MP DGP to form SIT headed by IG rank officer by 10 am Tuesday.