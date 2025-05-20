Waqf case: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for Centre asks SC to confine hearing on three issues identified for passing interim orders.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 11:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Waqf case: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for Centre asks SC to confine hearing on three issues identified for passing interim orders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fraudulent NEET Attempt: Akshaya Centre Employee Detained
Shouldn't Centre be accountable for loss of lives in Pahalgam attack when it accepted intelligence failure: Cong chief Kharge in Ranchi.
Punjab Minister Challenges Centre Over Potash Exploration Discrimination
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Centre Over Inaction on River Erosion
Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal row: We have made efforts for mediation but states have to walk the talk, Centre tells SC.