Executive Centre India's IPO Secures Green Signal: A Transformative Leap in Workspace Solutions

Executive Centre India, a leading provider of flexible workspace solutions, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 2,600 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO, according to insiders, will consist solely of a fresh issue of equity shares without an Offer For Sale (OFS) component.

The Mumbai-headquartered company plans to allocate the proceeds to investment endeavors in its subsidiary TEC Abu Dhabi and for partial financing towards the acquisition of subsidiaries TEC SGP and TEC Dubai, under TEC Singapore. Executive Centre India stands out as one of the pioneering international brands offering premium flexible workspace solutions in India, operating since 2008 as part of the TEC Group, a network with over three decades of experience in the space-as-a-service sector.

As of March 31, 2025, Executive Centre India's footprint spans 89 operational centers across 14 cities in seven countries, including key Asian markets such as India, Singapore, and the Middle East. Financially, the company posted a revenue of Rs 1,322.643 crore for FY25, marking a 27.59 percent increase year-on-year, with an EBITDA of Rs 713.32 crore. This IPO approval coincides with a record-breaking year for the primary market in 2025, where companies raised nearly Rs 1.76 lakh crore through IPOs, surpassing the previous year's figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)