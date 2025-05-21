Suicide car bomb hits school bus in restive southwestern Pakistan, kills 4 children and wounds 38, AP reports quoting officials.
PTI | Quetta | Updated: 21-05-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 10:54 IST
