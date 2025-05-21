Spiritual leaders of different beliefs to be invited to consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya on June 5: Nripendra Misra to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:28 IST
- Country:
- India
