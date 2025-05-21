No political objectives behind Ram Temple construction; moment has come after over 500 years of struggle: Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:37 IST
- Country:
- India
