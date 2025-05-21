New portion of Ayodhya's Ram temple to be opened for public within a week after June 5 ceremony: Construction Committee chief Nripendra Misra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:45 IST
- Country:
- India
