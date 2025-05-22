Two Israeli embassy staff members killed in shooting near Jewish museum in Washington, AP reports quoting Homeland Security secretary.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 09:06 IST
Two Israeli embassy staff members killed in shooting near Jewish museum in Washington, AP reports quoting Homeland Security secretary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cross-Border Tensions Flare: Tragedy at the Line of Control
More than 15 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
Heightened Security Measures in Delhi Amid 'Operation Sindoor'
Operation Sindoor: US Issues Security Alert Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
President Trump Announces Hostage Tragedy Amid Gaza Tensions