CBI files chargesheet against George Kuruvilla, then CMD of BECIL and others in connection with alleged bribery of Rs 3 crore: officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:09 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
