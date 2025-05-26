People of Pakistan will have to come forward to bring Pak out of terrorism; eat bread peacefully or else my bullet is there: PM.
PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:26 IST
- Country:
- India
People of Pakistan will have to come forward to bring Pak out of terrorism; eat bread peacefully or else my bullet is there: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- terrorism
- Prime Minister
- peace
- security
- citizens
- fight
- ultimatum
- government
- extremism
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vervotech Achieves SOC 2 Type II & ISO 27001 Certification, Setting Data Security Standards in AI Mapping Solutions
Our fight was against terror infra, terrorists but Pak military chose to support terrorists and widened conflict: Air Marshal AK Bharti.
Baloch Advocacy Centre Launched to Fight Human Rights Abuses
Academia's Pivotal Role in Nuclear Research: A Vision for Energy Security
China's Stance on Global Security: A Firm Stand