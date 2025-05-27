IIT Delhi revamps curriculum after 12 years, to be implemented from 2025 academic session: Director Rangan Banerjee to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:22 IST
- Country:
- India
IIT Delhi revamps curriculum after 12 years, to be implemented from 2025 academic session: Director Rangan Banerjee to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Concerns about burden on students, changing industry demands behind curriculum revamp: IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee to PTI.
Class size halved for freshers, load of credit requirements reduced: IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee on measures to check student suicides.
Sebi Sets New Framework for Equity Derivatives Expiry Days
BTech students at IIT Delhi to undergo mandatory training about using AI ethically and responsibly: Director Rangan Banerjee to PTI.
IIT Delhi curriculum revamp panel studied syllabus at 8 institutions, including Standford, MIT and Cambridge: Director Rangan Banerjee.