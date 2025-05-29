What terrorists did in Pahalgam was attack on humanity, we are now united in fight against terrorism: PM Modi at Sikkim's statehood event.
PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:57 IST
- Country:
- India
What terrorists did in Pahalgam was attack on humanity, we are now united in fight against terrorism: PM Modi at Sikkim's statehood event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Daring Robbery Foiled: Father-Daughter Duo Survives Attack
Nationwide Tiranga Yatra: A Salute to Bravery and Unity
Co-Op Group Resilient After Cyber Attack: Systems Restored
UPDATE 1-Germany's Merz calls for western unity on Ukraine on eve of peace talks
CPI(M) Demands Parliamentary Debate on Pahalgam Attack