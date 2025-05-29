Today, we are not just building fighter jets or missile systems; we are also preparing for new-age warfare technology: Rajnath Sigh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 11:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Today, we are not just building fighter jets or missile systems; we are also preparing for new-age warfare technology: Rajnath Sigh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Whirlpool Unveils Lapis Grandé: A Luxurious Fusion of Nature and Technology
India's Leap into 6G Technology: A Revolutionary Path Ahead
Indigenous Technology Drives India Forward: CM Yadav’s Vision
Osmania University Partners with ISRO and NRSC for Space Technology Advancement
Celebrating a Golden Legacy: Innovation and Independence at CSIR-NIIST's National Technology Day