Business of terrorism is not cost effective; rather, it will come with a heavy price as Pakistan has realised today: Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 11:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Business of terrorism is not cost effective; rather, it will come with a heavy price as Pakistan has realised today: Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manipur Security: Arrests and Seizures Amidst Tense Atmosphere
Gold Prices and Tariffs Set to Stir Inflation Despite Stable Food Costs
Enhanced Security for EAM S Jaishankar Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
Enhanced Security for Jaishankar Amid Rising Diplomatic Tensions
Solar Security Concerns: Undocumented Chinese Communication Devices Found in Renewable Infrastructure