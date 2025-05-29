Envoys of six countries, including Turkiye and Bangladesh, present credentials to President Droupadi Murmu: Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:52 IST
- Country:
- India
