First batch of 17 women cadets passes out from Pune-based National Defence Academy, alongside over 300 male peers.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-05-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 08:27 IST
- Country:
- India
First batch of 17 women cadets passes out from Pune-based National Defence Academy, alongside over 300 male peers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: A New Chapter in Indian Military Strategy
Effective role played by Indian military during Op Sindoor being appreciated not only in India but also abroad: Rajnath Singh.
Gen Anil Chauhan Celebrates Indian Military Success At Key Bases
Kolkata Drone Probe Sparks as Operation Sindoor Showcases Indian Military Might
Operation Sindoor: Skyrocketing Hindi TV News Viewership during Indian Military Action