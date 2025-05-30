NEET PG 2025: SC says holding examination in two shifts creates arbitrariness.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:02 IST
- Country:
- India
NEET PG 2025: SC says holding examination in two shifts creates arbitrariness.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi's Water Distribution Overhaul: Ensuring Fairness in Supply Amid Disparities
India's decision to restrict select Bangladeshi exports is aimed at restoring equality and fairness in bilateral trade: Sources.
Revamping Medical Education: NMC Introduces New Accreditation Framework
Pioneering Pathways in Medical Education: A Call for Collaboration
Loco Pilot's Penalty Sparks Protest: A Call for Fairness