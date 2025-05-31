Whenever country faced a crisis, it remained united and strong; Constitution should be given credit for this: CJI B R Gavai in Prayagraj.
PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Whenever country faced a crisis, it remained united and strong; Constitution should be given credit for this: CJI B R Gavai in Prayagraj.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Resilience Amidst Ruins: Border Villages Bear Brunt of Intense Shelling
Sikkim: Celebrating 50 Years of Resilience and Progress
AfDB Approves $304M Loan to Botswana for Fiscal Reform and Economic Resilience
Rajnath Singh Honors Resilience at Smritivan Earthquake Memorial
Pakistan Remembers 'Youm-e-Tashakkur': A Tribute to Resilience