Court extends police custody of Thane engineer Ravindra Verma, arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, till June 5.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 17:53 IST
- Country:
- India
