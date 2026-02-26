Fire Erupts at Odisha Lokayukta Office, Damaging Crucial Records

A minor fire erupted at the Odisha Lokayukta office's record room, situated in Bhubaneswar's Satyanagar area, on Thursday morning. Suspected to have been triggered by an electrical short circuit, the fire caused damage to several important documents.

Assistant Fire Officer Manoranjan Rout reported that the fire broke out around 10 am and was concentrated in one part of the Toshali Bhawan facility's record room. Quick response from the fire brigade teams successfully prevented the blaze from spreading to other sections.

The fire was extinguished within 15 to 20 minutes after it began, effectively minimizing potential damage. Officials are assessing the extent of the loss, as some materials were unfortunately damaged in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)