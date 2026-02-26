Literary Reflections on the Partition: A Conspiracy Unveiled
A literary event at Delhi University discussed the 1947 Partition of India, analyzing its socio-political impacts and emphasizing its portrayal as a political conspiracy fostering religious division. Highlighted were literary insights, personal narratives, and the lasting repercussions on India-Pakistan relations, stressing the importance of unity and understanding through literature.
- Country:
- India
A literary event at a Delhi University college cast the 1947 Partition of India as a well-planned conspiracy, arguing that the division was a political move to deepen religious hatred and violence.
The valedictory session of the seminar, titled 'Literary Expression of the Partition of India,' heard from various speakers who highlighted the tragic human cost of Partition and its irregular toll on society. JNU's Assistant Professor Malkhan Singh emphasized that Partition was not just geographical but a divisive political ploy.
Echoing sentiments of unity over division, academic Devdas Saket described Partition as a tragedy that reshaped societal norms. The seminar attracted around 50 research paper presentations exploring topics, including the domestic impacts of Partition on women.
ALSO READ
NCERT book row: CJI Suyra Kant says there appears to be a deep-rooted, well planned conspiracy to defame judiciary.
Court Extends Custody for Indian Youth Congress Protesters Amid Conspiracy Claims
Diverging Currency Paths Amid Political Moves: Yen Weakens While Yuan Rises
Tirupati laddu row: There was conspiracy angle in adulterated ghee supply issue, says Andhra CM Naidu in Assembly.
Terror Conspiracy Uncovered: Bangladesh Nationals Arrested