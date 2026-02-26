Left Menu

Literary Reflections on the Partition: A Conspiracy Unveiled

A literary event at Delhi University discussed the 1947 Partition of India, analyzing its socio-political impacts and emphasizing its portrayal as a political conspiracy fostering religious division. Highlighted were literary insights, personal narratives, and the lasting repercussions on India-Pakistan relations, stressing the importance of unity and understanding through literature.

A literary event at a Delhi University college cast the 1947 Partition of India as a well-planned conspiracy, arguing that the division was a political move to deepen religious hatred and violence.

The valedictory session of the seminar, titled 'Literary Expression of the Partition of India,' heard from various speakers who highlighted the tragic human cost of Partition and its irregular toll on society. JNU's Assistant Professor Malkhan Singh emphasized that Partition was not just geographical but a divisive political ploy.

Echoing sentiments of unity over division, academic Devdas Saket described Partition as a tragedy that reshaped societal norms. The seminar attracted around 50 research paper presentations exploring topics, including the domestic impacts of Partition on women.

