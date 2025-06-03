I know BJP-RSS people; if you put even a little pressure and give them just a slight push, they run away out of fear: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:39 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
