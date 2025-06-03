Foreign national found in possession of cocaine worth Rs 51.94 crore at Mumbai airport, placed under arrest: Customs officials.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:58 IST
- Country:
- India
