Four dead in stampede-like situation that broke out near Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB celebration in Bengaluru: Hospital officials.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:52 IST
