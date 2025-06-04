Four dead in stampede-like situation that broke out near Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB celebration in Bengaluru: Hospital officials.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:52 IST
Four dead in stampede-like situation that broke out near Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB celebration in Bengaluru: Hospital officials.
More than 2-3 lakh people came near Chinnaswamy Stadium, no one expected this crowd: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium Leads to Chaos
11 dead, 33 injured due to stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru: CM Siddaramaiah.