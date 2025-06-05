Russian drone attacks kill 6, including a 1-year old, and injure 23 across Ukraine hours after Trump's call with Putin, reports AP.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 05-06-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:24 IST
Russian drone attacks kill 6, including a 1-year old, and injure 23 across Ukraine hours after Trump's call with Putin, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drone
- Ukraine
- Putin
- Trump
- attack
- injury
- deaths
- tensions
- geopolitics
- international
Advertisement
ALSO READ
2 COVID-19-linked deaths in Maharashtra since January, 52 patients under treatment
Cyberattack on smart inverters could crash power grid in seconds
Popular open-source AI models easily breached by prompt injection attacks
UN Condemns Israeli Attacks on Palestinian Schools, Calls for Urgent Accountability
Tragedy Strikes in Missile Attack: Ukrainian Servicemen Casualties