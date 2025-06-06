Pakistan is against humanity, tourism, 'rozi-roti' of Kashmiris and hence attacked tourists in Pahalgam: PM Modi in Katra.
PTI | Katra | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Pakistan is against humanity, tourism, 'rozi-roti' of Kashmiris and hence attacked tourists in Pahalgam: PM Modi in Katra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam Government Provides Ex Gratia Support to Pahalgam Attack Victims' Families
Shiv Sena MP Urges Global Unity Against Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack
Solidarity and Strength: Global Support for India Post-Pahalgam Attack
Assam Government's Compassion: Aid for Pahalgam Attack Victims
Assam Minister Assures Support to Pahalgam Attack Victim's Family