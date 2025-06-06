Govt decided to give additional Rs 2 lakh to those whose houses were badly damaged in Pak shelling, Rs 1 lakh to partially damaged: PM.
PTI | Katra | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:20 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
