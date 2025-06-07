India will never countenance perpetrators of evil being put at par with its victims: EAM Jaishankar in meeting with UK Foreign Secretary.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 13:32 IST
- Country:
- India
